Erdogan Phones Prime Minister; Discusses Bilateral Ties, Kashmir, Afghan Issues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:59 PM

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and both the leaders discussed the bilateral ties and developments in the region including the Indian Occupied Kashmir as well as ongoing efforts for Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and both the leaders discussed the bilateral ties and developments in the region including the Indian Occupied Kashmir as well as ongoing efforts for Afghan peace.

President Erdogan extended sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist incident in Pakistan, a PM Office statement said.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the strong bonds of brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister and Turkish president reviewed progress made in a number of important areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly since prime minister's visit to Turkey in January 2019.

They also noted that bilateral collaboration in diverse fields would be further strengthened during the next meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad later this year.

The prime minister stated that the government and people of Pakistan were looking forward to President Erdogan's visit for the next meeting of HLSCC.

In the regional context, the prime minister apprised President Erdogan of Pakistan's steadfast support to the international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Imran also highlighted the situation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders also discussed the Pakistan-Turkey-Malaysia trilateral processand exchanged views on the next steps.

