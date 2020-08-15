Erdogan sends love to Pakistanis on Independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday felicitated the Pakistani people on the country's Independence Day and extended them best wishes.

"On behalf of the Turkish people, I send my regards and love to all Pakistanis, with whom we have strong bonds," the Turkish President wrote on his twitter account.

Erdogan said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the 73rd anniversary of their nation's independence." The Turkish President shared his message through separate tweets in English and in Pakistan's national language urdu.

\932