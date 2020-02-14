UrduPoint.com
Erdogan's Stand On Kashmir, Palestine Is Noticeable , Says Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Ameer ,Senator Siraj-ul-Haq

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:19 PM

Erdogan's stand on Kashmir, Palestine is noticeable , says Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer ,Senator Siraj-ul-Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer ,Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has appreciated the brave stance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine during his address to the joint session of the parliament

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) : Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer ,Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has appreciated the brave stance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine during his address to the joint session of the parliament.In his statement issued on Friday , the JI chief said that Erdgan proved himself the bold leader and true representative of Muslim Ummah.There was need the other rulers of Islamic world took the similar stance on the issues facing the Muslim world and displayed unity in their ranks to address them, he added.Sirajul Haq said that on one side Turkish president was helping Islamabad on diplomatic front while on the other side he was trying to strengthen the fragile economy of Pakistan.

The group of investors arrived with Turkish president in Islamabad was proof of Ankara's sincerity and longstanding friendship with Pakistan, he said.President Erdogan stand on Kashmir, said Sirajul Haq, has not only won the heart of Pakistanis but he emerged as a beloved leader of the people of AJK and Indian Held region.

He said both the countries enjoyed decades' long friendship and masses of Turkey still remembered the sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of this region during the Khalafat Movement.

The JI chief, however, regretted that the PTI government displayed its narrow mindedness by not allowing the national leadership to meet the respected guest after his address to the parliament.

The act of the government, he added, was violation of the national tradition.Meanwhile, JI Emir Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Deputy Emirs Liaqat Baloch and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz have expressed grief over the demise of JI Bangladesh Deputy Chief Maulana Abdus Subhan during imprisonment.

In a joint statement, they shared condolence with the family of Maulana Subhan, saying the late leader of the JI faced every hardship with great courage during the illegal captivity. They said the leaders of JI Bangladesh were facing executions only for their love for Pakistan while the attitude of former and present rulers sitting in Islamabad over the act of Bangladeshi government was nothing short than a criminal silence.

The JI leaders demanded the international community take action to save the lives of innocent people executions in the so-called illegal war crime trials.

