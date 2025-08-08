- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 06:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Dr Arshad Makhdoom Sabir, Chief Scientist at the Entomological Research Institute (ERI), on Friday welcomed the Punjab government's move to ban the sale, distribution and use of 13 specific insecticides on paddy crops, calling it a vital step to safeguard the international reputation and quality of Pakistan’s renowned basmati and non-basmati rice.
The banned pesticides include: Chlorpyrifos, Acephate, Buprofezin, Hexaconazole, Methyl Bromide, Carbendazim, Carbofuran, Methamidophos, Phorate, Imidacloprid, Monocrotophos, and Triazophos, he said.
In a statement issued here, he said these chemicals were causing serious harm to the environment, polluting water sources, and posing health risks to farmers and consumers. The ban will also help Pakistan meet international safety standards for pesticide residues in food.
He noted that many of these pesticides are also banned or strictly regulated in major rice-importing countries such as the EU, USA, and Japan due to their toxicity and environmental persistence.
“Chlorpyrifos and Carbofuran, for instance, have been banned in over 50 countries for their harmful effects on human health and pollinators like honeybees,” he told.
Dr Sabir emphasised that growing global awareness about pesticide safety has pushed Pakistan to align with international standards to ensure its rice exports remain competitive in premium markets.
To replace the banned pesticides, he recommended the adoption of safer alternatives, including biological controls and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices.
“These involve using natural predators, crop rotation, and pest-resistant rice varieties.”
Pakistani rice exporters have also hailed the initiative, calling it a prudent measure to prevent future rejections of rice shipments in markets such as the EU and the US.
“The ban must remain in place permanently to avoid recurring issues,” said Taufiq Ahmad Khan, former senior vice-chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP).
He stressed that exporters should not suffer the consequences of pesticide misuse, urging the Punjab Agriculture Department and Plant Protection Department to consistently educate and guide farmers toward safer pest control practices.
He noted that the incidence of rice shipment rejections has already declined over the past year, largely due to collaborative efforts between exporters and the plant protection authorities.
Taufiq expressed optimism that the sustained implementation of environment-friendly policies —both by the government and farmers — will enhance the global acceptance and competitiveness of Pakistani rice.
He hoped that the use of environmentally friendly pesticides on paddy crop would help make such a rice produce available in the domestic market that is not injurious to human health.
