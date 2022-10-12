UrduPoint.com

Ericsson Pakistan Launches Graduate Program To Develop Technology Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Ericsson Pakistan launches Graduate Program to develop technology leaders

Ericsson has announced the launch of its graduate program in Pakistan to offer young talents world-class learning and career development opportunities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Ericsson has announced the launch of its graduate program in Pakistan to offer young talents world-class learning and career development opportunities.

The Ericsson Pakistan Graduate Program is focused on nurturing Pakistan's technology leaders of tomorrow, said release on Wednesday.

With experts from Ericsson training and supporting young Pakistani talent, the Ericsson Pakistan Graduate Program proud on-the-job, project-based, classroom training, and online learning in Information and communications technology, and advanced technologies within the advanced connectivity era. Also, it would contribution to the Digital Pakistan Policy.

The graduates are gaining valuable work experience, skills and knowledge that enable graduates to gain professional project-based knowledge, in a fast-changing ICT sector.

Aamir Ahsan Khan, President and Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan, on this occasion, said that Ericsson had been in Pakistan for last 60 years and giving back to society was one of our strong pillars.

The Ericsson Pakistan Graduate Program enhanced the skills and knowledge of the young and bright graduates while empowering them as technology experts.

He said the youth were the catalysts to the realization of the Digital Pakistan Policy and would lead Pakistan's digital future in different areas like Fiintech, internet of things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and more. The graduates had great potential, and we are looking forward to their success.

He said the young, curious, and innovative graduates were working alongside world-class industry expertise at Ericsson and are supporting the development of projects that are changing the world of communication in Pakistan and the region.

Graduates interested in the program can visit https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/student-young-professionals to know more about future opportunities that Ericsson offers young professionals.

