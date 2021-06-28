UrduPoint.com
Erosion At River Chenab Irks Villagers, Damages Properties, Fertile Land

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Villagers demanded of Punjab government to take notice of river erosion at Behrampur area near sub tehsil Rangpur.

Faiz Bukash, Abdul Kareem, Malik Shafique, Mehr Mushtaq and some others talking to APP informed that they were worried due to Chenab river erosion.

They maintained that the government had constructed spur embankment but it proved weak as it could not face water waves. They stated that erosion was damaging nearby villages as well as fertile land along the river. The villagers demanded of early construction of spur embankment to save loss of properties and fertile land.

