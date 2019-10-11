'eRozgar' programme to be replicated: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Technology and Higher education Yasir Humayun said on Thursday that "eRozgar" programme had provided employment opportunities, gave extensive exposure, enhanced skills and made youth financially independent.

He said this while addressing a graduation ceremony held at the auditorium of Chemical department, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

The minister also visited "eRozgaar" lab in UET where he lauded PITB's efforts of empowering students and jobless graduates to make their earnings through freelancing by using their full potential.

He said government would replicate this programme across 36 districts of Punjab. "We intend to add more disciplines in the programme to attract large number of individuals to get vocational training in various fields", he added.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar further elaborating the "eRozgaar" said that it has impressively created outstanding impact among the youth in terms of improving their creative, technical and non-technical skills.

The programme has yet produced 13,000 freelancers in creative, technical and non-technical disciplines that helped them to earn Rs 180 million so far.

The graduation certificates were distributed among the graduates.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)'s joint project, "eRozgaar Programme" held a combined graduation ceremony of (June'19-September'19) graduating batch comprising 540 candidates whoearned Rs 1,476,995 from 3 e-Rozgaar centres in Lahore.