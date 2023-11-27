Open Menu

ERP Committee Meeting Held At LESCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

Enterprise Resource Planning Committee convener Dr. Muhammad Ali Sadiq presided over a meeting here at Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Headquarters on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Enterprise Resource Planning Committee convener Dr. Muhammad Ali Sadiq presided over a meeting here at Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Headquarters on Monday.

LESCO board of Directors Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, Director (HR) Muhammad Nauman Ghafoor, Director (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, CE (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, CE (PMU) Tahir Mayo, DG Mirad Altaf Qadir, DGIT Nadeem Tahir and DG (Technical) Aamir Yasin attended the meeting.

Advancing the BoD chairman's vision, the convener instructed officers concerned to make the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system operational by November 30, adding that any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He said that paperless working and speedy work would be implemented through the ERP system, which would make it easier to provide facilities to LESCO officers, officials and customers.

Convener Dr Muhammad Ali Sadiq said that the data of HR, Material Management, O&M and CFO of LESCO should be brought to ERP so that consumer facilitation and employees could be ensured in a better way and the image of LESCO should be improved.

Related Topics

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Enterprise Muhammad Ali November LESCO

Recent Stories

Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

7 minutes ago
 PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

7 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion o ..

U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion of 12-Year, $44.6 Million USAID ..

9 minutes ago
 Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS ..

Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS, discusses mutual cooperation ..

11 minutes ago
 realme Surpasses 200 Million Global Shipments! Fro ..

Realme Surpasses 200 Million Global Shipments! From Start-up to Mainstream, real ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team all set for New Zealand chal ..

Pakistan women's team all set for New Zealand challenge

14 minutes ago
Former PTI leader Shahzad Akbar faces ‘acid atta ..

Former PTI leader Shahzad Akbar faces ‘acid attack’ in UK

20 minutes ago
 Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

1 hour ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

3 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

4 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan