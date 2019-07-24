UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERRA Bosses Transferred Earthquake Donation Amount To JS Bank

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

ERRA bosses transferred Earthquake donation amount to JS Bank

The high-ups of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) have transferred billions of rupees donated for earthquake victims to the JS Bank owned by former Ambassador of Pakistan to US, Ali Jahangir Siddiqi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) The high-ups of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) have transferred billions of rupees donated for earthquake victims to the JS Bank owned by former Ambassador of Pakistan to US, Ali Jahangir Siddiqi.According to official documents, the corrupt officials of ERRA have also not deducted tax of Rs 950m from different Chinese Companies.Official documents also revealed that the mark up of the Earthquake victims donation amount deposited in JS Banks also embezzled by the corrupt officials of ERRA.

ERRA officials have not taken prior permission from Ministry of Finance nor followed the Standard Procedure and also violated the PPRA rules.The ERRA representative confirmed that an ex finance director has invested a huge amount in JS Bank with fake signatures.The central culprit of this scandal the ex finance director is in jail and the NAB is investigating the scandal.It is worth mentioning here that Ali Jahangir Siddiqi and ex PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are business partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police National Accountability Bureau Scandal Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Business China Jail Suicide Dera Ismail Khan July Sunday JS Bank Post From Billion

Recent Stories

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

11 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, China issue joint statement on strengthening ..

26 minutes ago

UN Security Council Should Deploy Mission to Re-La ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC and Wanhua Chemical sign shipping JV and dow ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.