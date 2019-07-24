ERRA bosses transferred Earthquake donation amount to JS Bank

The high-ups of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) have transferred billions of rupees donated for earthquake victims to the JS Bank owned by former Ambassador of Pakistan to US, Ali Jahangir Siddiqi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) The high-ups of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) have transferred billions of rupees donated for earthquake victims to the JS Bank owned by former Ambassador of Pakistan to US, Ali Jahangir Siddiqi.According to official documents, the corrupt officials of ERRA have also not deducted tax of Rs 950m from different Chinese Companies.Official documents also revealed that the mark up of the Earthquake victims donation amount deposited in JS Banks also embezzled by the corrupt officials of ERRA.

ERRA officials have not taken prior permission from Ministry of Finance nor followed the Standard Procedure and also violated the PPRA rules.The ERRA representative confirmed that an ex finance director has invested a huge amount in JS Bank with fake signatures.The central culprit of this scandal the ex finance director is in jail and the NAB is investigating the scandal.It is worth mentioning here that Ali Jahangir Siddiqi and ex PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are business partners.