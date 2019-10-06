UrduPoint.com
ERRA Protesting Employees Demand Permanent Jobs

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The protesting employees of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) have demanded permanent jobs.

The Authority has considered all their demands and concerns and ensured to send their Names to the Prime Minister regularization committee, said an ERRA official.

The official said the protesters had four main demands before the Authority and almost all of these had been accepted consequently. "There is a deadlock between the Authority and protesters on regularization demand. ERRA has made it clear that the Authority is abiding by the government policy and could not violate the law. However, there names would be sent to the Prime Minister's committee," the official added. The first demand, the official said was to not terminate the contractual employees from their jobs which was accepted at the moment and the second demand was to send back the staff serving on deputation in ERRA.

The Authority keeping in view their concern had decided to return 30 percent staff on deputation to their respective departments, the official added and told that a contingent of employees in ERRA was awarded a three months job contract where these employees had been assured to continue their jobs for a year.

The official further told that the protesters had also demanded to fire employees of over 60 years age serving in ERRA which was also accepted. The ERRA official went on to mention that the protesting employees were demanding permanent job letters to be issued which was against the government's policy. However, the legitimate process for their regularization would be initiated, the official added.

