ERRA To Extend Employees Contracts On Merit

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:28 PM

ERRA to extend employees contracts on merit

Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) Wednesday announced to extend the contracts of its employees on the basis of merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) Wednesday announced to extend the contracts of its employees on the basis of merit.

The authority has rejected the rumours pertaining to annulment of contractual employees services, a press release said.

ERRA had not issued any such list and nor had informed any employee working on contract about the termination of his service contract. However, some of the employees' contract extension was halted due to lack of funds.

The extension in the service contract of contractual and daily wages employees would be made keeping in view their performance, education and merit.

More Stories From Pakistan

