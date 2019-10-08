UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERRA To Send Back 30 Percent Deputation Staff

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:24 PM

ERRA to send back 30 percent deputation staff

Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has decided to send back staff serving at deputation in the authority to their parent institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has decided to send back staff serving at deputation in the authority to their parent institutions.

The authority has made this decision while considering the demands and concerns raised by the protesting staff of ERRA, said an ERRA official.

He said the protesters had four main demands before the authority and almost all of these had been accepted to end the lingering protest.

The first demand, the official said was not to terminate the contractual employees from their jobs, which was accepted at the moment and the second demand was to send back the staff serving on deputation in ERRA.

The Authority keeping in view their concern had decided to return 30 percent staff on deputation to their respective departments, the official added and told that a contingent of employees in ERRA was awarded a three months job contract where these employees had been assured to continue their jobs for a year.

"There is a deadlock between the Authority and protesters on regularization demand. ERRA has made it clear that the Authority is abiding by the government policy and could not violate the law. However, there Names would be sent to the Prime Minister's committee," the official added.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Protest Job All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

26 minutes ago

Govt finalizes restructuring plan for Radio Pakist ..

42 minutes ago

S.Korea, Russia Plan to Set Up Air Force Communica ..

42 minutes ago

Russia Sends Expert Answers to WADA Questions on M ..

42 minutes ago

Russia-EU Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year to $180Bln in ..

42 minutes ago

NADRA assures to expedite provision of POCs to ove ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.