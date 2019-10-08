ERRA to send back 30 percent deputation staff

Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has decided to send back staff serving at deputation in the authority to their parent institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has decided to send back staff serving at deputation in the authority to their parent institutions.

The authority has made this decision while considering the demands and concerns raised by the protesting staff of ERRA, said an ERRA official.

He said the protesters had four main demands before the authority and almost all of these had been accepted to end the lingering protest.

The first demand, the official said was not to terminate the contractual employees from their jobs, which was accepted at the moment and the second demand was to send back the staff serving on deputation in ERRA.

The Authority keeping in view their concern had decided to return 30 percent staff on deputation to their respective departments, the official added and told that a contingent of employees in ERRA was awarded a three months job contract where these employees had been assured to continue their jobs for a year.

"There is a deadlock between the Authority and protesters on regularization demand. ERRA has made it clear that the Authority is abiding by the government policy and could not violate the law. However, there Names would be sent to the Prime Minister's committee," the official added.