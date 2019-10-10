UrduPoint.com
ERRA's 79 Employees Get Bail In Protest Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:25 PM

ERRA's 79 employees get bail in protest case

A judicial magistrate Thursday accepted the bail of 79 employees of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) on charges of creating hurdles in way of performance of official duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate Thursday accepted the bail of 79 employees of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) on charges of creating hurdles in way of performance of official duty.

The employees were produced before the judicial magistrate where the police adopted the stance that these persons held demonstration and tried to block the road. It prayed the judge to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

However, the defense lawyer Bilal Saleem Advocate pleaded that the all employees were protesting for their rights, adding that the sections in First Information Reports (FIRs) against his clients were bailable.

To this, the magistrate accepted the bail of 79 employees against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 each.

