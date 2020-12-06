Ershad expresses grief over sad demise of Lt. Gen (Retd) Mohsin

MIRPUR AJK Dec, 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (AJK), Information Secretary, Ershad Mahmud has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Lieutenant General (Retd) Mohsin Kamal who died on Sunday.

In a statement of condolence, Ershad said that life time meritorious services of Genral Mohsin Kamal for the nation and country will always be remembered.

"He was one of those brave and distinguished sons of Azad Jammu &Kashmir who performed in various top slots in Pakistan", he underlined.

PTI lAJK leader said that in last few years of his life, General Mohsin Kamal headed Azad Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission furnishing thousands of jobless youth with the employment opportunities on merit in various positions of AJK civil service in various nation-building institutions.

The death of Kamal, has deprived the nation of a valient soldier and learned scholar", the PTI leader said.

Ershad Mahmud said that lifetime services and the distinguished personality of the departed soul was the part of a golden chapter of the history who will always be remembered with due respect and honour, he concluded.