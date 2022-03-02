Ershad Mahmud condoles demise of Sr. Journalist Sardar Nazar Mohammad :

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) : , Mar 02 (APP):Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Kashmir Ershad Mahmud has expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent Kashmiri journalist Sardar Nazar Muhammad Khan.

In his condolence message on Tuesday, the PTI leader while referring to deceased journalist's contribution in the field of journalism said that the death of renowned journalist has left a void that cannot be easily filled.

He said that the deceased was a mature and visionary journalist with deep historical and political knowledge. "During his career as a journalist, Sardar Nazar represented the true sentiments of the people of AJK in local as well as the national media", Mahmud said adding that "With the demise of Sardar Nazar a bright chapter of journalism has come to an end ". Nazar, he said, would be remembered in annals of journalistic history for a long time for his journalistic and social services.