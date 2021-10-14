Erstwhile Pata exempt from taxes till 2023, says KP CM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday said as per decision of the Federal government, the erstwhile provincially administered tribal area (Pata) was exempted of taxes till 2023.

Talking to a delegation of the Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here, he said there would be no tax collection from Malakand division and former Pata under this policy.

The delegation discussed problems of the industrialists and traders of Swat with the Chief Minister and discussed matters relating to promotion of trading and industrial sector and problems faced by the business community of the district.

Besides, Secretary Industries, Hamayun Khan, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Mohammad Khaliq and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

He said that the provincial government was making all out efforts to give further extension in tax-exemption while keeping in view the backwardness of the area. The matter, he added, would be taken up with the federal government.

To a demand of the establishment of industrial estate in Swat, the chief minister said that the provincial government was working on it and PC-1 of the scheme has already been prepared.

The chief minister said that for mitigating environmental pollution, the provincial government was shifting marble factories from residential areas to other suitable locations.

In provincial capital Peshawar, he said marble factories established on Warsak Road were being shifted to Mohmand Marble City. Similarly, he said that marble factories in Swat were also being relocated outside the city.

He urged on business community to extend full support to government in curbing pollution as the protection of environment was the collective responsibility.

The chief minister said that the promotion of trade and industry was the priority of the provincial government to create maximum employment opportunities for youth.

He said that for the promotion of industries, an industrial policy has also been formulated under which beside the establishment of economic zones and revival of closed units, others steps would be taken.