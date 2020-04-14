UrduPoint.com
ERU Delivers Ration Packages To Residents Of Quarantined Locality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:27 PM

ERU delivers ration packages to residents of quarantined locality

Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered ration to the deserving families of the quarantine declared of Mohallah Kalah Saddi, Ghari Mawaz Khan, district Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered ration to the deserving families of the quarantine declared of Mohallah Kalah Saddi, Ghari Mawaz Khan, district Kohat.

On directives of the Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, his special representative Ahsan Ayyaz Bangash dispatched the ration.

The locality was declared quarantined after a resident was declared coronavirus positive that was followed by the directives of the Advisor to KP CM for distribution of ration in the deserving families of the area.

The ERU has already dispatched ration packages to 1500 families of the various union councils including urban UCs 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the city, Mohammadzai, Nusratkhel and Cantonment area. 100 families of the Christian community have also been handed over the ration packages and distribution in other deserving and daily wage labourers is continued in the district.

