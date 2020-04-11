UrduPoint.com
ERU Launches Ration Distribution Among Deserving Families: Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:56 PM

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Saturday said that the ration distribution among deserving and destitute families has been launched through Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Saturday said that the ration distribution among deserving and destitute families has been launched through Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

Talking to the staffers of ERU, he said the government would continue serving the masses till end of the lockdown and restoration of the situation.

The advisor paid tributes to the staffers of ERU, saying, since the very beginning they had assured the people they would keep serving the people above politics and would jointly work in hard and critical juncture.

He said that the data of the deserving persons and daily wagers has been collected and the dispatching of ration at their door steps had been started.

The advisor requested the critics to instead of wasting time on criticism they should present positive proposals and point out those have been ignored.

