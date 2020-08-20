UrduPoint.com
E&S Education Department Issues SOPs For Schools Opening

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

E&S education department issues SOPs for schools opening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education department on Tuesday issued notification for implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for all private schools being opened on September 15 across the province.

These SOPs include essential preparatory measures that needed to be undertaken before opening and the precautionary measures be adopted to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread and ensure safety of children , teachers and staff once the educational institutions and schools open for academic activity.

The Covid-19 Response and recovery Unit (CRRU) of Elementary and Secondary Education department has developed these SOPs for re-opening of the schools.

Adherence to SOPs is critical for the continuous functionality of schools.

These SOPs cover the requirement of social distancing , personal hygiene and disinfection of the premises.

The schools reopening shall be governed by compliance with these SOPs by the staff as well as students.

