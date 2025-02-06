Esa Khel tribe of Sufaid Sung agrees to vaccinate children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Esa Khel tribe of Sufaid Sang area has agreed to vaccinate their children after successful negotiations with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

The Esa Khel tribe that previously refused anti-polio vaccination has also announced to support to government during ongoing vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with tribe elders, Commissioner Peshawar accepted demands of Esa Khel tribe and issued directives to address shortage of staff and medicines in Basic Health Unit, installation of ultrasound machine, provision of Rescue 1122 service and establishment of patwari office in Sufaid Sung.