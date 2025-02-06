Open Menu

Esa Khel Tribe Of Sufaid Sung Agrees To Vaccinate Children

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Esa Khel tribe of Sufaid Sung agrees to vaccinate children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Esa Khel tribe of Sufaid Sang area has agreed to vaccinate their children after successful negotiations with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

The Esa Khel tribe that previously refused anti-polio vaccination has also announced to support to government during ongoing vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with tribe elders, Commissioner Peshawar accepted demands of Esa Khel tribe and issued directives to address shortage of staff and medicines in Basic Health Unit, installation of ultrasound machine, provision of Rescue 1122 service and establishment of patwari office in Sufaid Sung.

Recent Stories

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

26 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

36 minutes ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

36 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

42 minutes ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

42 minutes ago
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

56 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

1 hour ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan