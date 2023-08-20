Escalating inflation poses challenges in education sector

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The education sector is grappling with the profound impacts of escalating inflation, as both students and parents find themselves in the financial strain caused by soaring costs.

The citizens namely Muhammad Waseem, Nadeem, Abdul Qayyum Sheikh Rashid, and many others shed light on the stark impact of inflation on different articles being used in education sectors including stationary, pencils, books in the private sector, etc.

"Over the past three months, the prices of essential stationery goods have surged by an alarming 30 percent. This alarming trend is exemplified by the shocking 300-rupee increase in the price of books from private schools. Even the most basic items, such as pencils, have seen their prices double, shifting from a modest 10 rupees to an inflated range of 20-25 rupees. The rising cost of papers has also compounded the issue further," said citizens while talking to APP.

Worries among guardians had deepened due to inflationary pressures and it required immediate attention of the government to curb it.

"The pursuit of education will become an arduous task. The rising costs threaten not only to hinder the progress of the nation's literacy rate but also to shatter the aspirations of educated individuals who dream of a brighter future," said parents.

However, on the part of Shopkeepers, they said, "The mounting prices are due to new taxes imposed by the government.

Amid this struggle, students, their parents, and the stationery vendors had united in their plea to the government for intervention. Their shared demand was for concrete measures to be taken to alleviate the inflationary burden.

By doing so, they hoped that education would remain accessible, not just for the privileged, but for all segments of society.