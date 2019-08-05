UrduPoint.com
Escalating LOC Tension Harms Citizens On Both Sides

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is deeply alarmed at the decision by the Indian government to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is deeply alarmed at the decision by the Indian government to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The increased deployment of troops and curfew-like restrictions on citizens are ominous signs of what may come. This could have grave repercussions for Kashmiri citizens on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC), should the escalation turn into armed conflict.

The recent increase in exchange of fire along the LOC and the rise in casualties, especially with the use of cluster bombs, whose victims reportedly include children is a matter of grave concern.

With the gathering storm, the physical security and fundamental rights of Kashmiri citizens on both sides of the border are at stake. Their safety and rights must not be barefacedly trampled. Indeed, the need for regional peace and stability has never been greater.

The international human rights community, too, must add its voice to those pleading for restraint and for saner voice to prevail.

