Escaped prisoner held after two week in Pishin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested a prisoner from Tuba Achakzai area of Pishin district on Thursday who was fled away from the Jail in Pishin two weeks ago.

Superintendent of Police Pishin, Haleem Khan Achakizai, on special directive of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan, informed that a Special Police team was formed to arrest the prisoner.

Meanwhile, police team arrested an accused Shaukat Khan in drug smuggling case.