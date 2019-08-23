UrduPoint.com
Escaped Prisoner Of Bannu Jail Arrested In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:29 PM

Escaped prisoner of Bannu jail arrested in Kohat

Police on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender and two other narcotics smugglers while recovering huge quantity of ammunition and narcotics from their procession in two different raids, said a spokesman

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Police on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender and two other narcotics smugglers while recovering huge quantity of ammunition and narcotics from their procession in two different raids, said a spokesman.

In a first raid, a proclaimed offender identified as Inayatullah was arrested from local market. He remained in detention in Bannu jail for seven years over charges of kidnapping for ransom but managed to escape during Bannu jail break on April 14, 2012.

Meanwhile, in another raid conducted by Shakardara police two narcotics smugglers were held while police recovered huge cache of weapons and narcotics from their possession.

