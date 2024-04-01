Escaped tiger recovered safely in residential area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) In a daring operation, staffers of Wild Life Department claimed to recover a tiger safely from Multan Public school road, here on Sunday night.

According to sources, a tiger was being transported to unknown place in a van. All of a sudden, the tiger escaped after breaking its cage.

The staff of Wild Life Department rushed to the site. They recovered it from a mango orchard. The tiger was injected tranquilizers through a gun. The tiger was shifted to DHA zoo temporarily.

During operation, two members of the staff sustain injuries. The cost of the recovered tiger was stated nearly Rs 6 millions. However, the investigation is in progress about the incident.