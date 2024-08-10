Escapee re-arrested within 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Sandal Bar police have re-arrested a narcotics trafficker, who had escaped from the police custody on Friday night.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Sandal Bar police had arrested a notorious drug trafficker Umar alias Tito and was carrying it for recovery of case property but the accused managing to escape from the police custody.

Taking notice, the City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and submit its report in addition to ensure re-arrest of the escapee on urgent basis.

Therefore, a special team was constituted who started investigation on scientific lines and re-arrested the accused within 24 hours after his escape from the police custody.

The CPO appreciated the police performance but directed to take strict departmental action against those police officials who were responsible for negligence which caused escape of the accused from police custody.