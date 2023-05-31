Escapee rearrested,two cops suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday rearrested the accused within few hours after he escaped from police custody.

Police said that Madina Town police had arrested an accused Usman Sharif wanted in a robbery case and brought him to District Court for his appearance before a court but the accused managed to escape from police custody.

Talking serious notice of the incident, the CPO Usman Akram Gondal immediately suspended two police officials including ASI Arshad Jameel and Muharrar Ansar on the charge of their negligence and directed for departmental inquiry after registration of a case against them.

The CPO also constituted a team under supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town, Hafiz Kamran and directed to ensure arrest of the escapee within 12 hours.

The team worked on scientific lines and re-arrested the accused,while further investigation was underway.