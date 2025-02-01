ESD rescued 192,311 emergency victims in January

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Emergency Services Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 rescued 192,311 emergency victims while responding to 196,963 emergencies during the month of January-2025, while maintaining its average response time of 8-minutes and standard in all districts of Punjab. The data showed 16.8 percent increase in the number of emergencies as compared to the month of January 2024.

He was presiding over a monthly operational review meeting, which was held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by all Heads of Wings of Emergency Services Headquarters & academy.

The Secretary was briefed about all Punjab rescue operations i.e. road traffic crashes, medical, fire, Structural collapse, crime, drowning, fall from height/ slip, animal rescue operations, delivery cases and other miscellaneous emergencies.

The Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed the Secretary Emergency Services that 38,791 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) took place across the Punjab in January 2025, whereas 30,063 RTCs were reported in January 2024 with an increase of 29%. Similarly, 2,356 fire incidents were reported in all districts of Punjab in January 2025 whereas 1,716 fires incidents were reported in January 2024 with an increase of 37.3%. The Service managed 135,191 medical emergencies in January 2025, whereas the Service responded to 120,363 medical emergencies in January 2024 with increase of 12.

3%. PES managed 722 animal rescue operations in January 2025, with an increase of 15.2% as compare to 627 animal rescue operations of January 2024.

Furthermore, the Service responded to 3,132 crime emergencies in January 2025, as compared to 2,555 in January 2024 with increase of 22.6 percent crime emergency calls. The Service also responded to 5,453, gynae emergency calls, 5,192 falls/ slip emergencies, 1,917 occupational injuries, 461 burn cases, 400 electric shock, 20 Structural collapses, 15 cases of drowning and 3,313 miscellaneous incidents.

After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed serious concern over 401 deaths of people in 38,791 road traffic crashes during the last month. He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures as the 72.3% involved motorbike riders in road traffic crashes.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed all the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to educate citizens to avoid parking on road side during this on-going foggy season. He expressed his concern about increase in speed of motorbikes resulting in fatal crashes, movement of overloaded tractor trolleys on highways and alteration in headlights of vehicles especially by trucks and buses.