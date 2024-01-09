Open Menu

ESD Responds To 879 RTCs In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 08:54 PM

ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 879 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 879 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, 9 people died, whereas 923 were injured. Out of these, 395 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 528 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Road Died Traffic All

Recent Stories

Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in ..

Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in 2023

1 minute ago
 KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote foo ..

KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote food safety, hygiene

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting with transporter about general e ..

DC chairs meeting with transporter about general election

1 minute ago
 DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city r ..

DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city roads

2 minutes ago
 Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings i ..

Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings in Lebanon

1 minute ago
 Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obsta ..

Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obstacles in gas, electricity suppl ..

1 minute ago
Nation commends heroic sacrifices of police: Fero ..

Nation commends heroic sacrifices of police: Feroze Jamal Shah

1 minute ago
 Machinery, staff deputed at UC level for cleanline ..

Machinery, staff deputed at UC level for cleanliness in villages

1 minute ago
 RCB organises awareness walk for cleanliness

RCB organises awareness walk for cleanliness

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool ..

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar orders bulldozing of il ..

28 minutes ago
 PHOTA organizes awareness seminar

PHOTA organizes awareness seminar

28 minutes ago
 Two people held with 50 kg drugs in Quetta

Two people held with 50 kg drugs in Quetta

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan