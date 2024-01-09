ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 879 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 879 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, 9 people died, whereas 923 were injured. Out of these, 395 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 528 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.