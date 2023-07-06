Open Menu

ESD Secretary Congratulates Pakistan Young Rescue Team For Getting 3rd Position

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the Pakistan Young Rescue Team (PYRT) on securing 3rd position in the International Young Rescuers Competition 2023 in Azerbaijan from June 25th to July 2nd, 2023

In this International Competition, a total of 22 Young Rescuers Teams participated including 16 regional and six teams from various countries of the world.

The PYRT comprised of 10 young rescuers aged 13-17 led by Team Leader Muhammad Ahsan, supported by Coach Abrar Hassan and Instructor Engr. Zohaib Asghar. The PYRT showcased their professional skills and expertise in four challenging contests, including a firefighting relay, an obstacle course, Search and Rescue operations, and a captivating out-of-competition program - the Photo Exhibition.

The International Children and Youth Competition "Young Rescuer" 2023 aimed to foster international cooperation among youth organizations and young rescuers from different countries. It focused on exhibiting vital emergency response skills and first aid techniques to tackle critical situations. Moreover, the competition aimed to promote a healthy and safe lifestyle among young individuals, instilling a sense of responsibility and awareness regarding personal and collective security.

During the reception ceremony held to welcome the PYRT members, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the Secretary ESD, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the young volunteer rescuers and commended their performance. He emphasized that this competition played a crucial role in enhancing the emergency preparedness of teenagers and young schoolchildren while promoting a responsible approach to personal and public safety. He added that the achievement of PYRT in securing the 3rd position at the International Children and Youth Competition "Young Rescuer" 2023 is a testament to their hard work, skill, and dedication. Their success brings honor not only to themselves but also to the Emergency Services Department and the nation as a whole.

The Secretary ESD extended his gratitude to the organizers of the competition for providing a platform that facilitates international collaboration and the exchange of experiences in the field of child and youth safety. Such initiatives contribute significantly to the development of friendships, coordination, and the integration of regional cultures among participating countries, he added.

