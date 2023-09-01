Open Menu

ESD Secretary Reviews Monthly Operational Performance Of All Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the operational performance of all Districts of Punjab beside reviewing the ongoing flood rescue operations in River Sutlej

He was presiding over the online monthly operational performance review of all Districts, which was attended by all Divisional and District Emergency Officers (DEOs) on Friday. All Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services academy were also present.

He was presiding over the online monthly operational performance review of all Districts, which was attended by all Divisional and District Emergency Officers (DEOs) on Friday. All Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services academy were also present.

Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the rescuers who have been in the riverine area since the onset of first flood in River Sutlej on 6th July 2023. As a result of day and night timely evacuation of people and animals in inundated areas, there was no significant loss of human or animal lives especially during the second major flood onset on 16th August, 2023.

The Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed the chair that Rescue 1122 rescued 351,531 victims while responding to 176,560 emergencies across Punjab during the month of August 2023. He informed that out of total emergencies, Rescue responded 36867 were road traffic accidents (RTAs), 114,325 medical emergencies, 1294 fire incidents, 6,274 delivery cases, 4,404 crime incidents, 4,019 falls/slipping 1,622 electrocution, 2,079 occupational injuries, 2,44 burn cases, 2,27 drowning incidents, 59 structural collapses, 1,243 Animal Rescue and 3,903 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed the Secretary ESD about monthly emergency statistics and average emergency response time of every District. He informed that 296 people died in 36867 RTAs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 8773 occurred in Lahore in which 35 people died. Similarly, 2588 RTAs in Multan, 2451 RTAs in Faisalabad, 2090 in Gujranwala, 1477 in Rawalpindi, and 1440 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 18048 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 434 incidents in Lahore, 103 in Rawalpindi, 88 in Faisalabad, 65 in Multan, 63 in Gujranwala, 48 in Sialkot, 45 in Sargodha, and 44 in Sheikhupura.

On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed concern over the loss of 296 lives and serious injuries resulting in disabilities due to road traffic crashes in Punjab last month. He urged motorbike riders to follow traffic laws, always drive in left side lane and drive at speed less than 50km/h to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

