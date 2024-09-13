ESD to provide all possible support to Rescue 1122 AJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer ensured all possible support to Director General Rescue 1122 Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJ&K) Masood-ur-Rehman for training and to replicate integrated model of Punjab Emergency Service in Azad Jammu And Kashmir.

These views were expressed during the visit of DG Rescue 1122 AJ&K at Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services academy here on Friday. They discussed in detail the nature of emergencies in AJ&K and the specialized rescue training required for the Kashmir region due to its topography.

Earlier, the Administrator ESA along with senior officers of Emergency Services Academy welcomed the DG Rescue AJ&K. He witnessed the practical professional skills of rescuers and also reviewed the ongoing training at Emergency Services Academy in different fields of Emergency Management which includes Response to Medical & Trauma Emergencies, Firefighting, Urban Search and Rescue, Rescue from height and Hazmat Incident etc.

The DG Rescue AJ&K also witnessed the Emergency Operation Centre, Patient Transfer Service mechanism, Motorbike Ambulance Service, Citizen Feedback System and the complete registration & training module designed for Rescue Scouts and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERTs).

Masood-ur-Rehman lauded the services of Dr. Rizwan Naseer and his team for establishment of a progressive & professional institution for emergency preparedness and response. He was highly impressed by the Service and its excellent standard of training imparted to rescuers at the Academy. He appreciated the support of Government of Punjab and Emergency Services Academy for the Emergency Services in AJ&K. He also expressed interest in sending nominees to attend the International Rescue Challenge, scheduled at the Emergency Services Academy in Lahore on October 21st-22nd 2024.