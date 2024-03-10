E&SE Department Changes School Timings In Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has changed the working hours of schools for the holy month of Ramadan
According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the timings of Primary schools will be from 7:30 AM to 11:10 PM.
The timings of middle, Secondary, and Higher Secondary classes will be from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm.
While on Fridays in Ramadan, the timings of primary schools will be 10:05, and higher secondary classes will be till 10:25.
