E&SE Department changes school timings in Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has changed the working hours of schools for the holy month of Ramadan

According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the timings of Primary schools will be from 7:30 AM to 11:10 PM.

The timings of middle, Secondary, and Higher Secondary classes will be from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm.

While on Fridays in Ramadan, the timings of primary schools will be 10:05, and higher secondary classes will be till 10:25.