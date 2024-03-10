Open Menu

E&SE Department Changes School Timings In Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM

E&SE Department changes school timings in Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has changed the working hours of schools for the holy month of Ramadan

According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the timings of Primary schools will be from 7:30 AM to 11:10 PM.

The timings of middle, Secondary, and Higher Secondary classes will be from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm.

While on Fridays in Ramadan, the timings of primary schools will be 10:05, and higher secondary classes will be till 10:25.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Sunday From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

17 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

19 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

19 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

19 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

19 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

20 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

20 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

20 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan