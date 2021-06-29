UrduPoint.com
ESED Announces Summer Vacations From July 1 To 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:47 PM

ESED announces summer vacations from July 1 to 11

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) Tuesday notified summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions from July 1 to July 11

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department (ESED) Tuesday notified summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions from July 1 to July 11.

"All the public and private schools including Primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools, cadet colleges, models schools, madaris and academics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shall remain closed on account of summer vacations with effect from July 1 to July 11," a notification issued here said.

