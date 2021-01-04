UrduPoint.com
ESED Decides To Hire Teachers On Lump Sum Pay To Overcome The Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:22 PM

To overcome the shortage of teachers in the KPK province, Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) Monday decided to recruit teachers through Parents Teachers Council (PTC) on lump sum payment

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :To overcome the shortage of teachers in the KPK province, Elementary and Secondary education Department (ESED) Monday decided to recruit teachers through Parents Teachers Council (PTC) on lump sum payment.

According to the notification issued by the ESED the department would pay Rs. 20,000 each to Primary school teacher per month while Rs.25,000 to middle school and Rs. 30,000 to high school teachers.

Following the regulations to recruit a teacher against a vacant post on lump sum payment, the post would be advertised locally (loudspeaker) and other local sources through chairman PTC and headmaster of the school.

Sub District Education Officer (SDEO) and Assistant Sub District Education Officer (ASDEO) would sign the agreement with successful candidates while Assistant District Education ADEO establishment would sign the agreement with the selectors of high school.

All teachers would be hired for a period of one year on the basis of merit following the criteria of ESED which is being used for the selection of permanent teachers including PST/SST, CT and others.

A local committee would scrutinize the documents of the candidates, all educational documents would be verified from the concerned board or university and the candidate would have to bear the expenses of verification.

Successful candidates would not be issued any appointment letter while the candidate would have to produce a domicile and residency certificate of the Union Council before the selection committee.

