E&SEF Hold Welcoming Ceremony For School Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:20 PM

DIR UPPER - (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::The Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation organized a welcoming ceremony for the school children of District Dir Upper wherein ADEs, Mohammad Tahir, Sahibzada Saifuddin and private school principals were also present and welcomed the children turned up for the gathering in good numbers.

Speaking in the gathering ADEs Muhammad Tahir, Sahibzada Saifuddin and principals of different private schools also addressed the gathering and urged up teaching faculties to interact with school students in a polite and appropriate manner by encouraging them so that they could make their attendance.

They said that out of these children they would help in making them to become future heroes of the country.

They also advised the students to keep on due concentration on their studies so that they could be able to serve their motherland and become a useful citizens.

They said "youngsters are the future builders of the nation and education is a vital tool as far as making a healthy society".

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

