UrduPoint.com

ESkillVisor President Calls On Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 11:04 PM

eSkillVisor president calls on Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the youth being the future of Pakistan, could play an important role for social and economic development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the youth being the future of Pakistan, could play an important role for social and economic development.

He was talking to Dr Nauman Munir, President of eSkillVisor, an international organization that provides modern education of technical skills in Pakistan, who called on him.

They discussed ways to empower the youth through digital skills and leverage local resources to help more youth to gain online employment.

Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of Dr Nauman for the implementation of the unique programme of youth development, skill and employment provision, and asked other professional Pakistanis to follow Dr. Nauman's example to help the country's youth and improve the future of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Employment

Recent Stories

Austin Says No Announcement on Abrams for Kiev, No ..

Austin Says No Announcement on Abrams for Kiev, No Linkage to Leopards

8 seconds ago
 Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallo ..

Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallout

2 minutes ago
 Existing US Home Sales Down 11th Month in Row as I ..

Existing US Home Sales Down 11th Month in Row as Inflation, Rate Hikes Bite - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Avalanche in Tibet Reaches 28, Res ..

Death Toll From Avalanche in Tibet Reaches 28, Rescue Operation Completed - Repo ..

10 seconds ago
 PPP to contest bye-polls as warm-up match: Ministe ..

PPP to contest bye-polls as warm-up match: Minister of State for Poverty Allevia ..

11 seconds ago
 Gabon foreign minister dies of heart attack ahead ..

Gabon foreign minister dies of heart attack ahead of cabinet meeting

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.