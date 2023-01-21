eSkillVisor president calls on Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the youth being the future of Pakistan, could play an important role for social and economic development.

He was talking to Dr Nauman Munir, President of eSkillVisor, an international organization that provides modern education of technical skills in Pakistan, who called on him.

They discussed ways to empower the youth through digital skills and leverage local resources to help more youth to gain online employment.

Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of Dr Nauman for the implementation of the unique programme of youth development, skill and employment provision, and asked other professional Pakistanis to follow Dr. Nauman's example to help the country's youth and improve the future of Pakistan.