Esrani terms attack on Hindu temple conspiracy against Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand on Monday termed the attack on a Hindu temple a conspiracy hatched by neighbouring countries to defame Pakistan.

Speaking, on the floor of the House, the minister said the attack on the temple in Ghoshpur could be a reaction to Seema Rind's alleged marriage with a Hindu boy.

He said Hindus living in Pakistan are patriotic Pakistanis and their community was spending life, business and worship with freedom.

Esrani said that the Muslim and religious leaders had strongly condemned the incident, adding that special directives had been issued to the IGP Sindh on the security of minorities and their worship.