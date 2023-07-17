Open Menu

Esrani Terms Attack On Hindu Temple Conspiracy Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Esrani terms attack on Hindu temple conspiracy against Pakistan

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand on Monday termed the attack on a Hindu temple a conspiracy hatched by neighbouring countries to defame Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand on Monday termed the attack on a Hindu temple a conspiracy hatched by neighbouring countries to defame Pakistan.

Speaking, on the floor of the House, the minister said the attack on the temple in Ghoshpur could be a reaction to Seema Rind's alleged marriage with a Hindu boy.

He said Hindus living in Pakistan are patriotic Pakistanis and their community was spending life, business and worship with freedom.

Esrani said that the Muslim and religious leaders had strongly condemned the incident, adding that special directives had been issued to the IGP Sindh on the security of minorities and their worship.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Business Marriage Temple Muslim

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

12 minutes ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

9 minutes ago
 Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year ..

Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year's Time - Poll

21 minutes ago
 Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend ..

Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend employees contracts

9 minutes ago
Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Jap ..

UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Japan Business Forum

27 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam residential development valued ..

27 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refute ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refutes ransom demands

9 minutes ago
 Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crim ..

Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge

9 minutes ago
 1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next r ..

1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next ranks

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan