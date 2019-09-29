UrduPoint.com
Essay Writing Competition Announced For Federal Government Employees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Essay writing competition announced for federal government employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Funds has announced cash prizes ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 to essay competition winners of federal government employees' children.

The Interested matriculate or undergraduate aspirants should submit applications on prescribed form (available on website www.febgif.gov.pk) for participating in the writing competition 2019-20 by November 08, 2019.

The children of the employees of autonomous bodies covered under section 2 (4) of the FBEF&GI Act 1969 are eligible.

The first position holders of Matriculate or equivalent category would be paid Rs 35,000 ; followed by Rs 25,000 for second position and Rs 15,000 for third position. Likewise, the undergraduate or equivalent would be paid Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for first, second and third position respectively.

The topic of essays for matriculate or equivalent students (English) is "National Unity and Strength." ; " Ghair Musawati and Tabqati Nizam-e-Taleem; Aik Aham Masla." (urdu).

Likewise, the topic for undergraduate or equivalent students is " "Existing Economic Crises in Pakistan: Root Causes and Remidial Measures" (English) and "Kashmir Pakistan Ki Shahrag Hay," (Urdu). The length of each essay must be 1,200 to 1,500 words.

The script of essays in each category should be sent to Nazeer Ahmed Director (Coordination), Benevolent Fund Building Shaharah-e-Suharwardy, Zero Point, Islamabad Phone 051-9252202.

/395

