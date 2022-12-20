Essay writing, national song competitions held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :An essay writing and national songs competitions on Tuesday were held at Khubaib Foundation school in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Khabib Girls School Sarwat Ansar said the principles of Quaid-e-Azam were a beacon of light for every one especially students and the new generation should follow his teachings as well.

She said:" We have to make our education system on modern lines and take advantage oftechnology to join developed countries".

At the end, prizes were distributed among position holders.