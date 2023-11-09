Essential businesses exempted on Nov 10 from lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has granted exemptions for certain businesses from the upcoming smart lock down on November 10.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, call centers, medical stores, pharmacies, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, bakeries, grocery shops, and meat shops in 8 districts were excluded, while educational institutions and offices in Lahore Division and four other districts will remain closed during the three-day smart lock down.