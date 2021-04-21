UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Essential Commodities Being Sold At Subsidized Rates At Sasta Bazaars: Mohibullah Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Essential commodities being sold at subsidized rates at Sasta Bazaars: Mohibullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Wednesday directed all the district administrations to ensure availability of essential commodities at Sasta Bazaars on subsidized rates.

Talking to media during his visit to different Sasta Bazaars in Batkhela area of district Malakand, he reviewed the facilities provided to the people at Sasta Bazaars set up by the administration at Batkhela Bazaar and display of prices lists at stalls of fruits, vegetables, flour, sugar, ghee and other essential food items.

He appreciated the best arrangements made by the district administration. He was informed that all essential commodities were available in the bazaar at below market rates.

The provincial minister while issuing instructions to the authorities concerned said that the establishment of the said Sasta bazaars was to ensure the supply of food items at cheaper rates by the provincial government during the holy month of Ramzan.

More Stories From Pakistan

