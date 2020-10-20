UrduPoint.com
Essential Commodities Go Out Of Reach Of Common Man, Says Maryam Nawaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says hatred faced by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid few days ago is actually an expression of peoples’ wrath against PTI.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that essential commodities like bread , meat and pulses went out of reach of a common man.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz expressed serious concerns over increasing inflation in the country. She said Yasmin Rashid became victim of hate was actually an expression of hate against you [the top slot of PTI].

“The time is not far when you [PTI] will become target of public’s wrath,” said Maryam Nawaz.

The elected government would feel the pain if prices of bread, meat, pulses and flour went high, said Maryam adding that nobody would care if it was not elected.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the authorities concerned to take stern action against the hoarders and those who were selling the things costly in markets.

