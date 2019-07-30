Essential food items supply to Utility Stores restored

Country top national and multinational companies have restored essential food items supply to Utility Stores Corporation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Country top national and multinational companies have restored essential food items supply to Utility Stores Corporation.The spokesperson of Utility Stores Corporation has stated that now all essential food items available in utility stories.

He started that now low prices food items are available in unity stories. Performance and ability of Utility Stores workers have also improved.Now the edible items including rice, pulses, cooking oil, grams, gram flour (besan), sugar, dates and juices are available in stores.