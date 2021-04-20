Essential items being ensured on subsidized rates at utility stores

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :All essential items are being ensured on subsidized rates at utility stores in the district.

Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation Noorullah said here on Tuesday that benefits of the special Ramadan package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan were being extended to the common man.

He said that essential items, including sugar, ghee, cooking oil, pulses, drinks, dates and species, were available in abundant quantity at utility stores.

He said that subsidized essential items would be available at 90 utility stores which were functional six daysa week,adding that six mobile utility stores were also providing services to people in different areas of the city.