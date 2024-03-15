Open Menu

Essential Items Being Sold At Less Rates At Ramazan Bazaars: Azma

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Essential items being sold at less rates at Ramazan bazaars: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said the Punjab government is making continuous efforts against inflation under the able leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said the Punjab government is making continuous efforts against inflation under the able leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She said here on Friday that price control magistrates were fully mobilised across the province and essential items were being sold at less rates in Ramazan bazaars than in the open market.

In Township Ramazan bazaar,  onion was available at Rs 150 per kilo and tomato at Rs 105 per kg, she added. Per dozen banana was available for Rs 140, she added.

