Essential Items Being Sold On Reduced Prices In Model Bazaars Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:19 PM

Under the directions of Punjab government, the district administration has taken elaborated measures to provide economic relief to the public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Under the directions of Punjab government, the district administration has taken elaborated measures to provide economic relief to the public.

The essential items are being provided to people on specially reduced prices at model bazaars.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while inspecting the model bazars in different areas here Saturday.

He visited model bazaars at Riaz Shahid Chowk Islamnagar, Kaleem Shaheed Park Ghulam Muhammadabad and other areas and reviewed availability of essential commodities in model bazars.

He informed that flour, ghee, rice, sugar, pulses gram, moong, masoor, white gram, tomato, potato and onion were being sold on economical rates.

