Essential relief items available at relief camp in Sherani: Commissioner Zhob Division

Commissioner Zhob Division Shair Jan Bazai said that at present, there were ambulances, water tankers, medicines and other essential items in the aid camp of Sarlagi but by the grace of Allah the danger has been averted and the area has been spared from further losses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Shair Jan Bazai said that at present, there were ambulances, water tankers, medicines and other essential items in the aid camp of Sarlagi but by the grace of Allah the danger has been averted and the area has been spared from further losses.

However, as a precautionary measure, all the concerned agencies were on alert and are busy in working in the area, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Ejaz Ahmad Jaffer said that the relief items have been reached which were being distributed among the victims.

He said that about 7.8 villages have been affected by the fire.

Forest Secretary Dostain Jamaldini said that Forest Department officials would be present till the end in the process of extinguishing the fire so that no such damage occurs again saying that work would also be started for restoration of forests.