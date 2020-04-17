Essential Services running before lockdown given time to follow SOPs within 3 days

All the essential services running their operations since the start of the lockdown or before issuance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Sindh province have been directed to put all necessary arrangements at their workplace within three days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :All the essential services running their operations since the start of the lockdown or before issuance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Sindh province have been directed to put all necessary arrangements at their workplace within three days.

Moreover, all the industries and services which have been permitted to start their operations are required to put arrangements in place for compliance with the SOPs and only then start their operations as per procedure, according to a notification issued here on Friday.

In case of failure to comply with the SOPs made for the prevention of COVID-19, alegal action would be taken under the order and other relevant laws which may include closure of suchbusiness or service.